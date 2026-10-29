Bilas Inn Tragedy: Court Remands Accused to 7-Day Custody Amid "Encounter" Fears

Guwahati: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court has remanded Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn mass shooting case, to seven days of police custody on Thursday.

Dismissing early morning rumours that Gogoi had been moved from the Paltan Bazar Police Station to an undisclosed location, officials confirmed he was escorted under heavy guard directly to face the court.

The high-security transition follows acute safety and "encounter" apprehensions raised by Gogoi’s legal counsel. Responding to these concerns, the CJM court laid down stringent safety directives, holding the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) personally accountable for the prisoner's safety.

The court mandated that only officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) or above can accompany Gogoi during interrogations and evidence recovery drives.

Furthermore, strict prohibitions against custodial torture were issued alongside a mandate for medical examinations every 24 hours.

The tragic shooting on Monday night, which reportedly stemmed from a property lease dispute, claimed five lives, including four members of the same family.

Regarding the strict custody guidelines, a senior official from the Guwahati Police Commissionerate stated, "The investigation team is adhering strictly to the legal procedures and landmark Supreme Court guidelines to ensure a transparent probe."