Bilasipara: Body of unidentified man recovered from Gaurang River

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: An unidentified body of a man was found floating in the Gaurang River in Bilasipara on Wednesday.

The body was spotted by local residents near the Hatipota Parghat, where it was seen floating in the river.

The residents immediately informed the Bilasipara Police about the incident. However, reports suggest that the police had not reached the spot at the time of filing this report.

Also Read: Assam: Central Institute of Technology student drowns to death in River Gaurang