Veteran journalist Bijay Sarma receives felicitation at Bilasipara School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Veteran journalist Bijay Sarma, along with few other journalists of Dhubri district, has been granted a monthly pension of Rs 8,000 by the Government of Assam. Sarma started his journey as a journalist with ‘Gana Chabuk,’ published from Dhubri and subsequently started writing in ‘The Assam Express,’ published from Guwahati and edited by Hem Barua, ex-MP, and other English newspapers like ‘Times of India,’ ‘The Telegraph,’ and ‘The Sentinel.’ The management of Shankardev Shishu Aru Bidya Niketan, Bilasipara, headed by Dr Haricharan Das, President of the managing committee, Biswajit Goswami, Principal, upper section of the school, and Shibaji Karmaker, Headmaster of the school, felicitated Bijay Sarma with a phoolam gamocha, packet of books, and a National Flag made from bamboo. Bijay Sarma expressed gratitude to the school authority and said that he had been highlighting the backwardness of the district in different newspapers since the last 40 years.

