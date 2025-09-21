Bilasipara residents light lamps to mourn singer Zubeen Garg’s passing

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of BR Ambedkar Bhawan Management Committee and Manjura Rani Memorial Trust the death of Zubeen Garg was observed on Saturday. Ceremonial lamps along with hundreds of lamp were torched in front of the portrait of Zubeen Garg. Dr Kanulal Das, secretary of Ambedkar Bhawan and author of Manjura Rani Memorial Trust, Dayal Paul, president of Ambedkar Bhawan management Committee along with hundreds of well-wishers were present on the occasion.

