Assam: Three-day state mourning declared for demise of Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning from Saturday to Monday for the demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners and ceremonial functions in the state. The Seva Saptah Programme, which involves ceremonial events or distribution of benefits, has been postponed. However, service-orientated activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients and plantation will continue.

