Binay Kumar Sharma - A tribute

Binay Kumar Sharma, a leading citizen, social worker, businessman of Maligaon BG Colony is no more. On February 10, in a massive heart attack he died in a local hospital. His sudden death news has cast a pall of gloom in and around Maligaon and a large number of well wishers, family men, businessmen attended his house and paid homage. Late Sharma was born on August 7, 1951 and had his education at Kamakhya Vidyalaya and subsequently graduated from Pandu College. He was working with the UCO Bank besides his business. He was socially very active and used to extend all kinds of help to extremely needy persons. He was a foodie and a very good cook too. A man with great vision, kind heart and compassion who touched everyone’s heart with humility. He was a dutiful son, a supportive brother, a caring husband, a responsible father and a wonderful grandfather. He was the unifying bond for the entire family. He in fact took the responsibility of the family from a very young age and had a struggling life. He maintained very cordial relation with everyone. During COVID-19, even as a senior citizen he extended his help for many people in their time of need without caring for his own health. He was responsible, humble and punctual in life but never compromised with injustice. He always raised voice for the cause of poor and downtrodden. He faced all the problems bravely with a gentle smile. He was closely connected with several social religious organisations of Maligaon and their establishment. The sudden death is a huge loss not only for the family but for the society as a whole.

Death is inevitable and no one can escape from it, but death of Late Sharma is very tough to accept. He was 73, survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. On the occasion of Addya Shraddha, we pay our heartfelt homage and condolence to the departed soul. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!

–Purnima Sharma Biswas

Also Read:Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav stresses the promotion of Hurum as 'One District, One Product'

Also Watch: