Birth Anniversary of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami observed in New Delhi

GUWAHATI: The 154th birth anniversary of Assamese polymath Pandit Hemchandra Goswami was commemorated at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on January 9. The event, organized by the PHCG Trust and the Suraj Foundation, drew scholars, diplomats and cultural enthusiasts.

The programme featured the release of the commemorative book The Greatest Legendary Scholar: Pandit Hemchandra Goswami by Sarod maestro Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, a biographical documentary screening, and a panel discussion highlighting Goswami’s contributions to Assamese language, literature, and regional identity. Musical performances by Sunita Bhuyan and team added a cultural dimension to the celebrations.

Speakers emphasized Goswami’s enduring impact as a literary archaeologist and visionary, whose work continues to connect India’s ancient linguistic heritage with modern scholarship and cultural preservation, stated a press release.

