99th birth anniversary of Late Harekrishna Mahanta Ata observed with devotion

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The 99th birth anniversary of Bhakat Shiromoni Late Harekrishna Mahanta Ata, former Satradhikar of Barangajuli Satra, was observed with profound devotion and religious fervour on Tuesday. The entire Satra premises echoed with the chanting of Harinam, transforming the spiritual centre into an atmosphere reminiscent of Baikuntha.

Located at Dimakuchi in Udalguri, the historic Barangajuli Satra stands as a living symbol of Baishnava culture and social reform in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas. Devotees and followers from different parts gathered to participate in a daylong programme that included Naam-Prasanga, Haridhwani and remembrance sessions.

On the occasion, the present Satradhikar, Niranjan Boro, made a strong appeal to the Assam Government to confer the prestigious Sankardev Award on Late Harekrishna Mahanta Ata posthumously, recognizing his lifelong contribution to spiritual awakening and social transformation. Born on December 7, 1927, in Barpeta, Late Harekrishna Mahanta Ata ventured into the then remote and tribal-dominated India-Bhutan border areas of the undivided Darrang district and established Barangajuli Satra in 1952. Despite facing immense hardship and resistance, he succeeded in spreading the ideals of Srimanta Sankardev among indigenous and tribal communities through humility, devotion, and service.

Through the Barangajuli Satra, the saint established nearly 40 branch Satras, playing a decisive role in promoting education, spiritual discipline, and social harmony. Honoured with titles such as Satrabhushan and Bhakat Shiromoni, and a recipient of the Kalicharan Brahma Award, Late Mahanta Ata remains one of the most influential spiritual figures of the region.

He breathed his last on July 19, 2021, at the age of 94. On his 99th birth anniversary, devotees across Assam remembered the noble soul with deep reverence, reiterating the demand that his unparalleled contribution be recognized at the highest level by the state.

Also Read: 83rd birth anniversary of ABSU founder secretary Kanakeswar Narzary observed