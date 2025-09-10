Birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika celebrated across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS

NAGAON: The birth centenary of the world-recognized legendary singer and Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across Nagaon district on Monday. The celebrations were marked by various colourful programmes and events organized in all government and private educational institutions, organizations, and offices.

A special programme was organized at the Amrit Kanan garden, located in the heart of the small town, in collaboration with the Nagaon district administration and Nagaon Municipal Board. The programme began with the lighting of a lamp and floral tribute to the iconic singer’s bust, situated in the garden.

DIBRUGARH: To commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, launched a unique cultural initiative titled ‘Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri.’ The voyage was flagged off on Monday from Guijan ghat, Tinsukia, with a vibrant celebration of art and culture dedicated to the bard of the Brahmaputra.

The event marked the beginning of a river journey along the Brahmaputra in memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, featuring a cultural troupe and a musical band travelling on board.

At the Guijan ghat flag-off ceremony, invited dignitaries were felicitated, and the welcome address was delivered by Chitralekha Duwara Sunai. Noted artistes including Padma Dulal Manki, Dharmendra Baruah, and Kajal Dev presented musical performances. The programme was attended by Ponakan Baruah, MLA of Chabua, Pulak Gohain, Chairman, Assam State Housing Board, Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary, Assam Olympic Association, Arunjyoti Moran, Chief Executive Member, Moran Autonomous Council, Pulak Chetia, Chairman, Tinsukia Municipal Board, among others.

Later in the evening, the voyage entered Bogibeel ghat in Dibrugarh, where the centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika was marked by a colourful cultural programme. Eminent singer Nilakshi Neog enhanced the evening with renditions of Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal songs.

In a video message, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Bhupen Da’s voice embodied the eternal spirit of patriotism and the dream of an empowered India.”

DEMOW: Under the patronage of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Demow regional committee, and in association with the People of Demow, the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika was celebrated at Radha Krishna Mandir premises situated in Demow’s Santipur on Monday. The programme started with a ceremonial lamp in front of a photo of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, lit by Rabindra Ghosh, General Secretary of AABYSF, Sivasagar district committee. The programme was anchored by Raj Ghosh, Secretary of AABYSF, Demow regional committee, where children and women sang Bhupendra Sangeet songs. Sangita Guha Roy, a music teacher, Manjit Basak, a social worker, leaders of AABYSF, Demow regional committee, women, and local people were present.

MANGALDAI: The Darrang district administration joined the statewide birth centenary celebration of music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika on September 8. District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty inaugurated the event by offering floral tributes at Dr Hazarika’s life-size statue in Bhupen Hazarika Park, located on the bank of the Bega river, where the maestro spent his childhood.

To mark the occasion, officials and employees of the District Commissioner’s office created a handwritten wall magazine at the DC’s office unveiled by senior journalist of ‘The Sentinel’ Bhargab Kumar Das in the presence of District Commissioner Kakaty, Additional District Commissioner Dhruba Jyoti Das, litterateur Dr Amarendra Narayan Deb, industrialist Mukul Deka, and the office staff.

The event, skillfully anchored by renowned artiste Pranjal Sarma, concluded with all attendees singing Dr Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ in unison. The Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Raksha Samiti, the humanitarian organization Manuhey Manuhar Babey, and Darrang Zilla Parishad also celebrated the birth centenary celebrations of the music maestro.

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Regional Youth Parishad of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) organized the celebration of the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Numaligarh on Monday. The lamp-lighting ceremony in front of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait was conducted by Mahen Saikia, retired Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, who highlighted Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s contributions to the Assamese nation. President of the Numaligarh Regional Youth Parishad, Sushil Mesew, also delivered a speech.

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Manjura Rani Memorial Trust, the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed with a colourful programme. In this connection, in the evening, Preeti Lekha Deka, Co-Dist Commissioner, Bilasipara, inaugurated the programme by cutting the birthday cake and by lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The programme was held in the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan. Six artistes were felicitated and 55 sweepers distributed clothing.

Bilasipara civil administration also observed the birth centenary of Dr Hazarika in the premises of Pratima Barua Pandey Auditorium, Bilasipara.

