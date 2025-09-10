Nagaon Lions Club celebrates birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Lions Club of Nagaon paid rich tribute to the legendary singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary on Monday evening. The event was held at the Lions Club premises, where members of the club paid floral tributes and lit 100 candles to honour the iconic singer. The event was attended by several notable individuals, including Rati Mohan Nath, a noted researcher and writer on Dr Hazarika's life and works. During the event, Nath delivered a keynote speech on Dr Hazarika's life, works, and legacy. The programme also included a cultural programme featuring songs by several local artistes.

