Birubala Rabha’s demise mourned by Nalbari unit of Axom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad

Nalbari: Nalbari unit of Axom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) mourned the demise of anti-witch hunting crusader Padma Shri Birubala Rabha on Monday at Nalbari AJYCP office premises. AJYCP Nalbari unit secretary Jogesh Kalita said, “She was a revolution against superstition and she proved her life as an example of simplicity and ideology.” AJYCP district president Nirod Das, Manoram Kalita and many followers of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha gathered to demonstrate their respect to the great activist of the state.

Also Read: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav reviews death of 5 infants in Morabazar BPHC

Also Watch: