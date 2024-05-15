Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav reviews death of 5 infants in Morabazar BPHC

SIVASAGAR : At a time when a number of schemes have been launched by the Central and State governments to check infant and maternal mortality rates, the death of 5 infants at Morabazar BPHC in Sivasagar district, has raised the concern of Sivasagar District Commissioner.

With a view to review the overall status of health scenario in the BPHC, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with the health officials of Sivasagar district at the Morabazar BPHC. Several important decisions were taken in the meeting after reviewing and discussing various aspects of infant deaths in details. In the meeting, the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer presented the issues of infant mortality through PPT.

The Commissioner discussed each and every aspect in detail with the parents of the deceased newborns ranging from pre-natal health check-ups to the moment of delivery. He urged the doctors to provide treatment with special emphasis on quality pre-natal health check-ups. In addition, he asked the physicians to monitor each high-risk pregnancy. The Commissioner hoped that the increasing infant mortality rate in the Morabazaar BPHC would come down soon.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Geetalee Dowarah, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sourav Kumar Gogoi, members of BPMU of Morabazar BPHC, parents of the deceased newborns, ASHA, community health officers and ANMs.

