Biswanath Brahmin Samaj Holds Biennial Meet, Forms New 31-Member Executive Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The biennial general meeting of the Biswanath Brahmin Samaj was held on August 23 at the Vishnu Temple in Bamgaon, Biswanath Chariali. The meeting was presided over by the President of the society, Dilip Baruah, while the secretarial report was presented by the Secretary, Mukut Bhattacharya. During the event, four senior citizens, Ranu Bhagawati, Lahari Sharma, Jiten Bhagawati, and Soumendra Borthakur, were felicitated on behalf of the society. The meeting also resolved to organise a Maha Vishnu Yajna from February 16 to 19 next year.

In the same general meeting, the outgoing committee was dissolved, and a new 31-member executive committee was formed with Dilip Baruah as President, Biren Bhagawati as Working President, Arup Sharma as Vice-President, and Mukut Bhattacharya as Secretary.

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