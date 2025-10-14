Youth Brahmin Samaj meet held in Biswanath, focuses on unity and development

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An executive meeting of the Youth Brahmin Samaj of Biswanath district was held in the premises of Sri Sri Nagsankar Temple on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by the President of the district unit Prafulla Borthakur while the objectives were explained by Gouranga Bhagawati, Secretary. The meeting began with tributes to Zubeen Garg. Upanaka Borthakur, Working President, made the atmosphere of the meeting pleasant with the chanting of shlokas of Lord Ganesha.

Attending the meeting, Niranjan Sharma, Secretary, Biswanath District Brahman Samaj, emphasized on strengthening the organization of the young Brahmin community in Biswanath district. In the meeting, the formation of the Brahmin Development Council was stressed upon by the speakers. It was also emphasized how the youth of today’s generation could be united by tying them with the thread of unity and strengthening harmony through various constructive works. The meeting strongly condemned the immoral act of tearing the holy thread lagun by a youth at Sonapur recently and observed that such negative actions carry no positive messages to society.

