Biswanath Chariali pays heartfelt tributes to music icon Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Along with the rest of the state, tributes were paid to the music maestro Zubeen Garg at Biswanath Chariali by several organizations during the last couple of days. A meeting was also held at Pertabgarh Tea Estate Model School under Biswanath Education Block in Biswanath district on Monday on the occasion. Principal of the school, Hiranya Borthakur, inaugurated the tribute ceremony by lighting the earthen lamp and spoke a few words on the creativity of the artiste. Conducting the programme, teacher Sangita Borah elaborated on the life and works of Garg.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Declares Sept 23 Holiday for Zubeen Garg’s State Funeral

Also Watch: