Assam ready to bid adieu to Zubeen Garg with full state honours

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state government has made all arrangements to peacefully bid adieu to cultural icon Zubeen Garg with full state honours. The last rites of the singer will be held at Kamarkuchi tomorrow.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We will take the mortal remains of the singer to Kamarkuchi from Sarusajai around 10 am. The funeral procession will have the ambulance carrying the mortal remains, to be followed by around 85 family members on buses to be provided by the administration. The administration will not allow any other vehicle in the funeral procession. Those who want to be part of the funeral procession can go on foot."

"The cremation will have all religious rituals, besides gun salutes. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will attend the cremation as the representative of the Prime Minister. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, and two representatives each from the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will be part of the rituals. There will be no special arrangement for MLAs and ministers of the state," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further said, "Since the cremation site is not spacious enough, we request the public not to crowd at the site. The administration will make all arrangements for viewing by video screening the entire cremation from various locations across the state. The stretch of the national highway from Jorabat to Jagiroad will remain closed for vehicles from 7 am to 4 pm tomorrow. However, the road to Meghalaya will remain open at Jorabat."

The Chief Minister said, "The administration will hand over the 'asthi' to the family members tomorrow. However, we'll preserve the ashes in an urn. The administration will fence the cremation site with a temporary wall."

The Chief Minister said, "We've noticed a section of people who turned fans of Zubeen Garg overnight are out to create some sort of unpleasant scenes. We've noticed it in the airport and at Sarusajai yesterday. We have their video footage. After completion of all rituals, the police will call them. The administration will video record the entire procession from Sarusajai to Kamarkuchi tomorrow so as to ensure peaceful completion of all rites."

The Chief Minister said, "After the cremation of the singer, all shops and markets should open. The government will take action if any people obstruct them."

All offices in the Kamrup (M) district and schools and colleges all over the state will remain closed tomorrow.

