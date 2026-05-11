Biswanath Chariali: Suspected Poachers Apprehended; Firearm Parts Seized

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Based on intelligence input on Saturday, three persons in connection with previous Offence No. ER/02 of 2026 dated 21/03/2026, were apprehended by Eastern Range, Gamiri, and Crime Investigation Range of Biswanath Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, at Narayanpur, Lakhimpur. They were reportedly planning for rhino poaching inside the 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park. One country made rifle bolt and butt (without magazine) was recovered and seized from Ukhal Chuk, Majuli, in this connection. The detained accused persons were identified as Kiran Pegu, Riju Pegu, and Pulen Kaman.

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