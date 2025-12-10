Top Headlines

Five Poachers Arrested at Bholakhat Beel; Rare Migratory Bird Rescued Alive

Forest team traps poachers during swift night operation; rare ‘Cotton Pygmy Goose’ recovered along with hunting tools
Image of the five poachers arrested at Bholakhat Beel
Biswanath: A joint team of the Biswanath Ghat Range and the Forest Crime Investigation Range arrested five poachers during a late-night operation at Bholakhat Beel in Assam’s Biswanath district. The arrests were made after forest officials received specific information that a group of poachers had laid nets in the beel to capture wild birds.

Acting promptly on the tip-off, the forest team conducted a raid at the site and apprehended the poachers red-handed. During the operation, officials rescued a live Cotton Pygmy Goose, a rare wild bird species. The bird, identified as a migratory species arriving from Afghanistan, falls under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, offering it the highest level of legal protection.

The team also seized a fish-killing net, two mobile phones, a torchlight and two white bags from the arrested individuals.

The five apprehended poachers have been identified as Saiful Islam, Anowar Hussain, Tamsar Ali, Abul Hussain and Fukir Ali. Forest officials stated that strict legal action will follow for hunting attempts involving a Schedule I protected species.

