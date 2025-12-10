Five Poachers Arrested at Bholakhat Beel; Rare Migratory Bird Rescued Alive

Biswanath: A joint team of the Biswanath Ghat Range and the Forest Crime Investigation Range arrested five poachers during a late-night operation at Bholakhat Beel in Assam’s Biswanath district. The arrests were made after forest officials received specific information that a group of poachers had laid nets in the beel to capture wild birds.

Acting promptly on the tip-off, the forest team conducted a raid at the site and apprehended the poachers red-handed. During the operation, officials rescued a live Cotton Pygmy Goose, a rare wild bird species. The bird, identified as a migratory species arriving from Afghanistan, falls under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, offering it the highest level of legal protection.