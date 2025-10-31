Biswanath College hosts 22nd All Assam Inter-College Elocution and Quiz Competition

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The 22nd All Assam Inter-College Sadananda Chaliha Memorial Elocution and Najeebur Rahman Memorial Quiz Competition was held at Biswanath College. The programme began with an inaugural session which was presided over by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal of the host institution. He offered a welcome address to the invitees and participants with a light on the glory of the institution. Inaugurating the programme, Kokil Hazarika, the President of the governing body of the college, stressed on the importance of extra-curricular activities in the overall development of the students.

Following the inaugural session, the Sadananda Chaliha Memorial Elocution Competition held which witnessed the presence of Prof Sushil Chandra Goswami as the esteemed speaker whereas Dr Nabin Sarmah, Assistant Professor, Department of Energy, Tezpur University, Prof Hemendra Choudhary, Biswanath College of Agriculture, and Dr Dipankar Saikia, Assistant professor, Department of English, Biswanath College, acted as the distinguished judges. The topic of the elocution competition was ‘The FYUGP will prepare students to attain the UN’s Sustainable development Goal.’ The first three positions were occupied by Bhaswati Borkataky from Darrang College, Gyanjyoti Sharma from Chaiduar College, and Sameeran Deuri from Rangapara College respectively.

Another attractive event, the Najeebur Rahman Memorial Quiz Competition was organised where 15 teams from different parts of the state colleges and universities participated. Dilip Kumar Sarmah, eminent quizzer of the state, offered his gracious and encouraging presence as quiz master at this event. The first position in the quiz competition was taken by Bandeep Sharma and Krishanu Chakravarty of Nalbari College, the second position by Nishigandha Anubhavi and Rajpratim Choudhary from Cotton University, and the third position went to Aryakalpa Bhattacharya of Dhemaji College.

Also Read: Dhubri branch-level quiz competition organized by Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP)