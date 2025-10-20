Dhubri branch-level quiz competition organized by Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A branch-Level quiz competition organized by the Dhubri branch of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) was held at the Dhubri Police Reserve Auditorium on Sunday.

At the advent of the programme, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of Bharat Mata, Swami Vivekananda, and Zubeen Garg followed by the chanting of Vedic mantras. The event was formally inaugurated with the singing of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram.’ Senior member of the parishad, Bimal Oswal, delivered an inspirational speech on the objectives and mission of Bharat Vikas Parishad.

The quiz competition was conducted by Jugal Kishore Bhattacharya, a lecturer at Chilarai College, who served as the Quiz Master, assisted by Dr Umesh Das and Dr Sandeep Thakur.

The competition was divided into two categories, junior section (Classes VI to VIII), and senior section (Classes IX to XII). A total of 68 participants from 34 teams took part in the junior section, while in the senior section, there were 48 participants from 24 teams. After a preliminary written round, the top six teams from each category advanced to the final on-stage round. In the junior section, the team of Arian Kutub and Rajat Sethia from Happy Convent School secured the first position while in the senior section, the team of Benazir Chowdhury and Akhi Akhtar Begum from Apollo English Medium School emerged as champions. Talking to The Sentinel, the parishad’s Secretary Amiya Sundar Saha informed that both winning teams earned the opportunity to represent Dhubri branch at the state-level quiz competition to be held on November 2.

