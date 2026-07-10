Assam News

Biswanath College Professor Elected Fellow of Prestigious Linnean Society of London

Dr Rahul Sharma, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Zoology at the Biswanath College, has been elected as a Fellow of the 'Linnean Society of London.' Established in London in 1788, the 'Linnean Society' is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious scientific societies,
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BISWANATH CHARIALI: Dr Rahul Sharma, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Zoology at the Biswanath College, has been elected as a Fellow of the 'Linnean Society of London.' Established in London in 1788, the 'Linnean Society' is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious scientific societies, playing a pioneering role in the promotion and conservation of natural history, biodiversity, and evolutionary science.

Notably, Dr Rahul Sharma has already been awarded a prestigious Doctorate (PhD) degree from Gauhati University for his scientific study and conservation research on the medicinal properties of Thekera Tenga (Garcinia), a highly valuable fruit found in Assam. Furthermore, Dr Sharma has published several research papers on medicinal plants in international journals. Dr Sharma was also a key member among the delegates representing Gauhati University at international academic seminars held at the 'Kunming Institute of Botany' in China and Dhaka University in Bangladesh.

Also Read: Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha launches official website at Biswanath College

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Linnean Society of London
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