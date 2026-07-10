Biswanath College Professor Elected Fellow of Prestigious Linnean Society of London

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: Dr Rahul Sharma, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Zoology at the Biswanath College, has been elected as a Fellow of the 'Linnean Society of London.' Established in London in 1788, the 'Linnean Society' is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious scientific societies, playing a pioneering role in the promotion and conservation of natural history, biodiversity, and evolutionary science.

Notably, Dr Rahul Sharma has already been awarded a prestigious Doctorate (PhD) degree from Gauhati University for his scientific study and conservation research on the medicinal properties of Thekera Tenga (Garcinia), a highly valuable fruit found in Assam. Furthermore, Dr Sharma has published several research papers on medicinal plants in international journals. Dr Sharma was also a key member among the delegates representing Gauhati University at international academic seminars held at the 'Kunming Institute of Botany' in China and Dhaka University in Bangladesh.

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