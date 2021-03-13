Biswanath district administration creates electoral awareness

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: In order to increase the turnout in the forthcoming assembly elections, the Biswanath district administration made an exceptional effort on Friday.

For this purpose, Biswanath and Behali LAC election theme song and election symbols were officially unveiled and a solidarity procession was organized by the district administration on Friday. The song, composed by Dr Surya Kamal Borah, ADC, and sung by eminent singer Nahid Afrin, was officially unveiled by the singer herself.

In the inauguration ceremony held near the Clock Tower, Pranab Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Biwanath and District Electoral Officer, was present. In the solidarity procession, Biswanath Subdivisional Information and Public Relations Officer, 30th CRPF Battalion, Biswanath District Police and other officials, hundreds of people, including journalists, took part.

Also Read: General Observer under Sivasagar election district encourages citizens to use cVIGIL app

Also Watch: Assam Polls 2021 Assam CM Sonowal at Morigaon



