Biswanath District Committee of All Assam Gorkha Sammelan Marks Balidan Divas with Special Event

JAMUGURIHAT: The Balidan Divas convened by the Biswanath district committee of All Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) was held in the conference hall of the district office located at Golia with Hari Prasad Sarma, the district president in the chair on Sunday. The day-long programme began with an offering of floral tribute in front of the portrait Saheed Major Durga Malla by Mahendra Basnet. Basnet also highlighted the life and contribution of the Gorkha martyr Durga Malla in the freedom struggle of India and as a major in the INA (Indian National Army). He also focused on how he was arrested by the British army and was hanged by the British on August 25, 1944, Delhi. He had joined the INA and served in the intelligence cell of the INA. Since then the Gorkha community observed August 25 as Balidan Divas. It was followed by the executive meeting of the district committee. Rohini Koudinya, secretary in-charge explained the objectives while Hemanta Bhattarai read out the proceedings. A series of resolutions were adopted to strengthen the organisation. The nominated members were administered oath. The meeting was addressed by Chabilal Sarma, Joy Kumar Sutar, Dipak Gajurel. The meeting was attended by central executive members, presidents and secretaries of various branch committees under the Biswanath committee of AGS.

