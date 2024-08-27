Raijor Dal Demow Constituency Honors Former Reporters from Demow, Nitaipanidehing, and Bokota

DEMOW: The Raijor Dal Demow Constituency organized a special felicitation programme in N Chetia Bhawan which is in front of the Demow Press Club on Sunday where they felicitated former reporters of Demow, Nitaipanidehing, and Bokota area. An earthen light was lit on Sunday in N Chetia Bhawan in memory of the prominent reporters from the Demow media community who passed away. They were Anil Kumar Dey, Muhanram Saikia, Jagat Bezbarua, and Nageswar Gogoi.

A meeting was organized in N Chetia Bhawan on Sunday where Rahul Borgohain, president of Raijor Dal Demow Constituency presided and Debojit Changmai, general secretary of Raijor Dal Demow Constituency, and Dipak Konwar, organizational secretary of Raijor Dal, Central Committee jointly anchored the programme.

The Raijor Dal Demow Constituency felicitated former reporters of the Demow, Nitaipanidehing, and Bokota area with a phulam gamosa and a citation. The family member of the senior reporters of the Demow media fraternity who died were also felicitated in the programme. Dhaijya Konwar, general secretary of Raijor Dal Central Committee spoke on the occasion. The former reporters also gave their valuable speeches in the programme. In the programme Ranjit Gogoi, district general secretary of Raijor Dal, Raijor Dal Demow constituency workers, and media persons of Demow Press Club were present.

