Biswanath District Holds Key Coordination Meet on WINDS Weather Stations and Rain Gauges

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A district level coordination meeting on the identification of suitable Government sites for installation of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) under WINDS (Weather Information Network and Data System) was held on Saturday in the office of the District Commissioner, Biswanath, under the chairmanship of Karabi Saikia Karan, District Commissioner.

Welcoming the officers and representatives present in the meeting, the District Commissioner emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination for successful implementation of the WINDS initiative in the district. The meeting was also apprised about the relevance of such weather data to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), particularly in relation to weather-based assessment, crop loss assessment and strengthening the availability of reliable weather information for agricultural risk management through the AWSs & ARGs- the meteorological devices.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of the District Agriculture Department and all concerned departments/institutions for completing the site identification and verification process as per the notified target & urged to keep liaison with SKYMET personnel to complete the Civil works and installation of the meteorological devices at earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Circle Officers, SDAOs, BDOs, Inspector of Schools and GP representatives.

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