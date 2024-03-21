Biswanath: Honey product launched at Chaiduar College

GOHPUR: DBT-NER Advanced Level Biotech Hub at Chaiduar College, Gohpur, has been actively engaged in research and community development programmes in and around Biswanath district. Recently, the hub has been focusing on fostering entrepreneurship in various fields, including honey production. Honey product extracted from the Dipora Honey Production Unit, supported by DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub and sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, was launched at Chaiduar College. The launch ceremony, held in the presence of Dr. K.S. Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College, and Honey entrepreneur Rahul Sarma and his team, marked a significant milestone. The team, comprising Dr. Raju Ojah, PI; Dr. Mohini M. Borah, Co-PI; Dr. Sushanta Borah, Co-PI; Ranjit Kakati, Project Associate worked on this honey product, conducting tests like NMR and other physiological properties of organic honey from IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University and in DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub, Chaiduar College, Gohpur. According to their report, this organic honey product was found to be exceptionally healthy. Additionally, flavoured honey was also produced during the programme. The event was attended by Dr. Arindom Sarmah, Coordinator of IQAC, Prasanta Saikia, Associate Professor, Niranjan Bhuyan, and other faculties and staff of Chaiduar College.

