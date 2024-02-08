Assam Assembly: Bills to set up universities in Gohpur and Kokrajhar introduced

University in Swahid Kanaklata’s name

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two bills related to the setting up of two universities were tabled in the Assam Assembly on the third day of the ongoing budget session today.

The first bill-Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University Bill, 2024-was tabled in the Assembly with the purpose of setting up a new university in the memory of Kanaklata Barua, a martyr of India's freedom movement, at Gohpur in the Biswanath district. Kanaklata died at a very young age while participating in the freedom struggle in her home town of Gohpur.

The second bill-The Kokrajhar University Bill, 2024-concerns the upgrading of the existing Kokrajhar Government College into a university. It will pave the way to constitute and establish a teaching, research-oriented, affiliating and semi-residential university by upgrading the existing college and establishing an open and distance learning centre under the new university.

Both bills were introduced in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University Bill, 2024, seeks to establish and constitute a teaching, residential, and affiliating university in Gohpur. All the courses in the proposed university shall be in line with National Education Policy 2020 and the related notifications, guidelines, or official memoranda issued by the Assam government from time to time.

According to the bill, the officers of the university will include the Chancellor; Vice-Chancellor; Rector; Registrar; Academic Registrar; Dean, Research and Development; Dean, Extension Activities; Dean, Students Welfare; Controller of Examination; Finance Officer; and such other authorities and officers as may be provided for by the Statutes.

The Governor of Assam will be the Chancellor of the University.

A similar objective is contained in The Kokrajhar University Bill, 2024, which is to constitute and establish a teaching, research-oriented, affiliating and semi-residential university with an Open and Distance Learning Centre. The only difference is that the university will be established by upgrading the existing Kokrajhar Government College.

The Governor of Assam will be the Chancellor of the University.

Also read: Assam: National Girl Child Day celebrated at Dibrugarh University