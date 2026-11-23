A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The office building of the Biswanath District Journalists’ Union, constructed with MP LAD funds, was formally inaugurated on Sunday amid a solemn ceremony by Sonitpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta. At the inaugural meeting held right after, senior journalist Niranjan Hazarika presided over the proceedings. Anchored smoothly by senior journalist Basanta Bora, the programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by former Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal.

Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Biswanath District Journalists’ Union general secretary Ratan Bhuyan highlighted the story behind building the new premises as well as plans for the days ahead. Speaking as the chief guest and inaugurator, MP Ranjit Dutta expressed deep satisfaction with the quality of construction of the building, which was built at an expenditure of approximately ten lakh rupees.

Praising the role of journalists as the fourth pillar of society, he also urged the office-bearers of the association to make proper and constructive use of the facility.

Attending as a distinguished guest, All Assam Journalists’ Union Chief Advisor Naren Bora delivered an important and meaningful address on the proud history, struggles, and present standing of the Biswanath District Journalists’ Union.