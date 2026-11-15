CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates DC Office in Biswanath District

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed integrated District Commissioner's office building and the district sports project in Biswanath district on Friday. Prior to this, he inspected the measures taken by the Forest Department to protect the Behali Wildlife Sanctuary from miscreants and inaugurated the Hornbill Forest Camp.

The four-storey integrated district commissioner's office building, whose foundation stone was laid on December 10, 2022, has been constructed at a project cost of Rs 51.92 crore. The people of the district will be able to avail all kinds of revenue and administrative services at this picturesque office building. On the other hand, the district sports project has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 47.22 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in Biswanath district. This large sports project includes a 400-meter athletic track, a high-quality football ground, a 50-meter Olympic-standard swimming pool, and a multipurpose sports building equipped with facilities for all indoor games. Beginning his speech at a public meeting held on this occasion at Kachari Maidan in Biswanath Chariali, Chief Minister Dr Sarma expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Kaziranga. Mentioning that during his two-day visit to Biswanath district, he inspected the under-construction Kanaklata University in Gohpur and the Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, he stated that the construction work of the university is progressing well and the higher education institution is expected to start functioning by the end of 2028.

Mentioning the projects undertaken for the development of Biswanath district, the Chief Minister said that a beautiful Circuit House has been built in Biswanath Chariali. On the other hand, disclosing that steps have been taken to open the Biswanath Medical College to the public in 2027, he stated that the creation of posts for the medical college is underway and recruitment to these posts will begin soon. Remarking that almost all the dreams envisioned by the government for Biswanath have been fulfilled, he called upon local MLA Pallab Lochan Das to take steps to build a good auditorium in the culturally rich town of Biswanath Chariali where 1,000 people can sit and enjoy events together.