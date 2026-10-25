Biswanath Medical College to open in April 2027: Minister Ashok Singhal

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath Medical College will be opened to the public in April 2027. State Health Minister Ashok Singhal made this remark while inspecting the newly constructed medical college at Biswanath Chariali on Saturday to take stock of the progress of its construction work. Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Minister Ashok Singhal said, "Biswanath Medical College will be a very fine project. Its construction work is nearing completion. We are aiming to open it for the service of the public next April." The minister also visited Biswanath District Civil Hospital and later took part in a departmental review meeting held at Biswanath Chariali Circuit House with the officials and staff members of all the Block PHCs of Biswanath district. He was accompanied by the Director of Medical Education (DME), Manoj Choudhury, and others.