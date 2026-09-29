Assam: Ashok Singhal Inspects Kokrajhar Medical College, Reviews Healthcare, Infrastructure

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: With an aim to further strengthen the health care system of the state, Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday visited Kokrajhar Medical College and inspected its functioning.

During the visit, various departments of the hospital, its infrastructure and the quality of services provided to the patients were reviewed by the minister. This was followed by an interaction with the students, doctors, and senior professors of the medical college, where various aspects of improving the quality of medical education, strengthening the academic environment, and providing better-quality medical services to patients were discussed.

A crucial review meeting was also held at the BTC Secretariat regarding various matters of Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital. In addition, an important review meeting was held at the BTC Secretariat Auditorium regarding various health indicators and the progress of health services in the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

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