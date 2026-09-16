Biswanath Mourns as Tea Pioneer and Businessman Niranjan ‘Dadul’ Medhi Found Dead in Paddy Field

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A wave of grief swept over Biswanath Chariali this morning after the body of Niranjan Medhi, popularly known as Dadul, a prominent businessman of Biswanath Chariali and a pioneer of small tea farming in North Assam, was recovered from a nearby paddy field behind his residence. He was 67. Medhi had reportedly been missing since 6:00 AM yesterday. After receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Late Medhi started tea cultivation in the 1980s at Balipukhuri, facing all odds. The sudden news of Niranjan Medhi's death has cast a pall of gloom over the entire region.

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