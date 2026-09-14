Woman Found Dead in Rangia Hotel Room, Suspect Confesses to Murder Near Railway Station

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Tension prevailed in the Rangia Railway Station area following the suspected murder of a woman at Room No. 111 of Hotel Athiti, located opposite Rangia Railway Station, on Saturday night. The victim was identified from her Aadhaar card as Malini Guria, daughter of Maniram Guria of Asurmarigaon village in Sonitpur district.

According to hotel owner Dhrubajyoti Saloi, the accused, Avijit Kindu of Hatigarh No. 1 village under Rowta police station in Udalguri district, booked two rooms, Nos. 110 and 111, at around 6 pm on Saturday. He reportedly told the hotel management that three of his friends would stay in one room while he would occupy the other.

On Sunday morning, two girls staying in the hotel were preparing to leave when they informed the owner that their friend Malini was not responding to their calls, while a boy was answering her phone.

The hotel owner detained the girls and knocked on the door of Room No. 111. However, the accused allegedly refused to open the door without the police being present. The owner then informed Rangia Police.

Police reached the hotel and compelled the accused to open the room. They found Malini’s blood-stained body lying on the bed, with an injury to her throat. A piece of cloth was also found hanging from the ceiling fan. The accused was reportedly sitting on the bed holding scissors and a screwdriver.

Rangia Police Station officer-in-charge Mintu Baro said the accused confessed to the crime. Police also found a blood-stained injury on his throat, suggesting that he may have attempted suicide.

The accused was taken into custody, and an investigation is underway. The forensic team is yet to visit the scene. Police suspect that the incident may be linked to a love affair, though the exact motive remains unclear.

Senior Assam Police officials are expected to visit the spot. The two girls reportedly came from Chennai, where they were employed in a private company. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination after completion of the preliminary investigation.

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