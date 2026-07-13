Biswanath Police Incinerate Rs 86 Lakh Worth of Seized Narcotics in Statewide Anti-Drug Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The state government’s crackdown on drugs continues across the state. As part of this initiative, a massive quantity of seized narcotics was incinerated in Biswanath today. Under a special initiative by the Biswanath District Police, approximately 163 kg of marijuana (ganja) and 18.5 grams of heroin seized over the past year were set ablaze at the Panibharal Police Reserve.

According to reports, the estimated market value of the destroyed substances was around Rs 86 lakh. The police informed that the market value of the marijuana is approximately Rs 82 lakh, while the heroin is valued at around Rs 4 lakh. The entire incineration process was successfully carried out in the presence of Biswanath Superintendent of Police Ajagwran Basumatary, Judicial Magistrate Pranjita Konwar, Executive Magistrate Sanyukta Gogoi and others.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs worth Rs 6.63 crore destroyed in Bongaigaon