Biswanath Police seized huge quantity of illicit liquor

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath Police executed a special drive against illicit liquor on Thursday throughout the district. According to information, raids were conducted at several areas falling under the police stations of Biswanath, Gohpur, Ginjia, Helem, Sootia and Behali. The drive led to seizure of 602 whisky bottles and 442 beer bottles. Police also managed to recover 58 cartons of illicit liquor on Monday from a grocery shop at Lepetapara under Halem PS. All the liquor brands recovered during the drive were reportedly made in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Rampant selling of Arunachali wine in some of the remote villages under Gohpur subdivision in Biswanath district has been allegedly wreaking havoc in the homes and lives of several families and a good number of destitute families have lost everything, even life. Local villagers alleged that the Arunachali liquor has been sold illegally at many places in those areas for long, but the departments concerned take no action against the traders of the Arunachali liquor, leading to rampant consumption of it by daily-wage labourers, youths and farmers who are lured to spend their hard-earned money.

