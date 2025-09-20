Biswanath: Students set shining example of wild animal conservation

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Two students, namely Hamid Ali and Mominul Haque, who are studying in the tenth grade at Burha Madhav High School under Biswanath Education Block in Biswanath district set a shining example of wild animal conservation on Thursday when they noticed a rabbit in the school campus at day break and managed to save its live from the grasp of a hungry dog. As the area had come under flood water during the last couple of days, it was believed that the wild creature reached the school campus from its nearby den.

Later, after the completion of the school, the two students contacted the forest officials of Biswanath Wildlife Division over phone who came and took over the tiny rabbit. The nature lovers here have lauded the students’ action.

