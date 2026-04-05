Biswanath Yuva Brahmana Samaj holds fourth executive meeting at Ghahigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The fourth executive meeting of Biswanath District Yuva Brahmana Samaj was held on Friday at the premises of Bishnu Mandir at Ghahigaon in the presence of a large number of members under the chairmanship of Upanka Borthakur, Working President of Biswanath District Yuva Brahmana Samaj. General Secretary Gouranga Bhagavati explained the objectives of the meeting while it was attended by former President of Assam Brahmin Samaj Khagen Goswami, President of Biswanath District Brahmin Samaj Purna Sharma Shastri, and President of District Priests’ Association Dul Barkataki as distinguished guests.

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