Sonitpur: Asom Brahman Samaj Executive Meet Concludes at Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The second executive meeting of the Asom Brahman Samaj concluded with a two-day long programme at the premises of Vishnu Mandir at Bamgaon in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday. The meeting was inaugurated by Sonitpur District Brahmin Samaj President Golok Sharma Shastri on Saturday while it was chaired by the President of the Asom Brahman Samaj, Amulya Sharma Shastri. The objectives were explained by the Secretary Tutul Borthakur. The meeting discussed organizational aspects, UGC Bill, etc. in detail. The talk on the UGC Bill was delivered by Advocate Biswanath Sharma.

On day two, the flag was hoisted by the President of the Asom Brahman Samaj, Amulya Sharma Shastri, followed by Smriti Tarpan initiated by the President of the Biswanath District Priests’ Association, Dul Barkatki.

The second part of the executive meeting started at 10 am with the performance of a Borgeet by Antariksha Sharma. The President of the Reception Committee, Dilip Baruah, delivered the welcome address. The felicitation ceremony was moderated by Biswanath District Brahman Samaj Secretary Niranjan Sharma.

A discourse was held on the occasion in which social worker Bhaben Sharma delivered a speech on ‘The Need for Spirituality in the Present Times and the Responsibilities and Duties of Brahmans.’ The meeting also discussed the constitution of the society. It was decided that the next interim session of the Samaj would be held at Nagaon. Around hundred representatives coming from several districts of the state attended the session.

