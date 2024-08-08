‘BJP, AGP will fight together in coming panchayat polls’: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

NAGAON: After taking part at a function at Bagori in Kaziranga national park, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Hatimura embankment located on the south bank of the mighty Brahmaputra under Kaliabor sub division and inspected the repair works on the breached portion of the embankment. Following the inspection of the embankment, Dr Sarma visited ‘Karayani Bareganya Mandir’ where he interacted with the devotees of lord Krishna and offered his prayer to the almighty.

Besides, he rushed to district BJP office, located at Morikolong where he interacted with the party workers and also participated in a tea party arranged by district body of the saffron party here.

While briefing to some local media persons here, Dr Sarma asserted that there was no disappointment among the party workers here and BJP will fight the coming Panchayat polls together with its alliance AGP in the state.

Referring to his sudden visit to ‘Karayani Bareganya Mandir’ he said that the devotees as well as its management committee will get good news soon, sources added.

