Unscientific Drainage and Substandard Construction Spark Local Outrage in Digboi

DIGBOI: The unscientific drainage pattern in Digboi was exposed by the recent artificial floods in several locations. However, the construction of a substandard drain in the Borbil area of Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning further infuriated the locals.

According to local vendors along the NH 38 at Borbil point bordering the drainage networks, the contractors were allegedly laying only the upper cover of the drain without any concrete base and side beams.

“It appeared that the contractors were repairing the existing drainage constructed several decades ago in lieu of constructing a new drainage,” said a resident of Borbil.

When contacted the Digboi Municipal Board (DMB) for details of the ongoing projects, one of the office bearers of the Urban Civic body told that the concerned engineer can best explain about the civil works.

Ironically, the contractor engaged in the task himself admitting about the poor structure of the drainage told that the work was being carried out as per the instructions served by the engineer of the DMB.

“We are bound to lay the upper slab of the drain without any base because we have no other options,” said the contractors.

However, a contractor on condition of anonymity suspected that the engineer must have prepared the estimate without conducting any survey. However, IAS Parikshit Thoudam the SDO Civil Margherita told that the detail project report would be called for and further assured of engaging the Executive Member of the DMB to look into the technical aspects of the matter beside ensuring that the work is accomplished as per specifications. Such unplanned and unscientific drainage patterns have been the potential cause of artificial floods in several locations of the Oil city of Digboi.

