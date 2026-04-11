BJP-AJP Clash in Khowang Polling Triggers Political Storm in Upper Assam

DIBRUGARH: A violent incident during polling in the Khowang constituency has set off a major political confrontation in Upper Assam, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) trading serious allegations of assault, vandalism, and police misconduct.

The clash erupted near the residence of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Chakradhar Gogoi at Kutuha in Khowang, sending shockwaves through an already high-stakes electoral contest.

According to reports, AJP members had approached an abandoned house in the vicinity to question the presence of suspected outsiders.

The confrontation escalated rapidly into a full-blown clash, leaving several people injured and triggering widespread panic in the area.

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