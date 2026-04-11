BJP-AJP Clash in Khowang Polling Triggers Political Storm in Upper Assam

DIBRUGARH: A violent incident during polling in the Khowang constituency has set off a major political confrontation in Upper Assam, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) trading serious allegations of assault, vandalism, and police misconduct.
The clash erupted near the residence of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Chakradhar Gogoi at Kutuha in Khowang, sending shockwaves through an already high-stakes electoral contest.
According to reports, AJP members had approached an abandoned house in the vicinity to question the presence of suspected outsiders.
The confrontation escalated rapidly into a full-blown clash, leaving several people injured and triggering widespread panic in the area.
Also Read: Palasbari Assembly Seat: BJP Faces AJP Challenge as High-Stakes Assam Election Battle Takes Shape
At a strongly worded press conference, Assam Minister Bimal Borah, alongside Prasanta Phukan and Chakradhar Gogoi, condemned the incident and accused AJP supporters of unleashing what he described as "brutal violence."
Borah alleged that women were assaulted, BJP offices were vandalised, and party workers — including those from outside Assam — were targeted in the attack.
He warned of a deteriorating law-and-order situation if swift action was not taken, and claimed the violence reflected the AJP's "desperation" ahead of an expected electoral defeat.
The AJP, led by President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, responded with equally serious counter-claims at a separate press briefing.
AJP leaders alleged that their vehicles were blocked and vandalised near Chakradhar Gogoi's residence, and that party worker Samudra Baruah was chased and severely assaulted.
The party also accused the police of acting in a biased manner under political pressure.
The controversy deepened further when AJP General Secretary Chitranjan Basumatary alleged that a police team led by DSP Amit Ranjan Barman conducted an unauthorised search at Lurinjyoti Gogoi's residence in Gadapani — without a warrant — harassing occupants and seizing items.
The AJP claimed that 30 to 40 police personnel entered the premises without prior notice, and described the operation as an act of political vendetta.
The party has issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding accountability and warning of democratic protests if the demands are ignored.
Dibrugarh SSP Abhijit Gurav Dilip stated that the search at the AJP president's residence was carried out based on "technical inputs" and was conducted in accordance with legal procedures.
The AJP has disputed this version of events entirely.
With both parties locked in an escalating exchange of accusations — ranging from assault and intimidation to police bias — the situation in Khowang and Dibrugarh remains deeply tense.
The incident has raised uncomfortable questions about the neutrality of law enforcement during elections, the safety of political workers and voters, and the integrity of the electoral process itself in Upper Assam.