BJP Dholai bye-election candidate Nihar Ranjan refutes ‘Bangladeshi’ tag, files nomination

Silchar: Strongly refuting the “outsider” charge, slapped on him by the dissident party colleague Amiyo Kanti Das, the BJP candidate for the Dholai bye-election Nihar Ranjan Das said, these types of allegations were made only during the votes. Nihar Ranjan, who filed his nomination here on Thursday, said, even senior leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Mission Ranjan Das and even former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb too were labelled as ‘Bangladeshi’ in the past, and now it was his term to hear the same. “I do not wish to waste time to counter such baseless allegation,” Nihar Ranjan maintained.

Amiyo Kanti Das who resigned from the BJP after being denied the party ticket, too, had filed his nomination today. It was Amiyo Kanti who first alleged that the BJP candidate was an outsider. After filing nomination, Nihar Ranjan, an advocate, said, in the past he had served the party in various posts in Dholai itself. He even worked as a teacher in a school in Dholai. Maintaining that he was a voter in the Dholai constituency, Nihar Ranjan said, due to his professional compulsion he had shifted to Silchar.

The BJP candidate today filed the nomination in the presence of party’s state ‘Prabhari’ former MP Harish Dwivedi, district’s Guardian Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, two MPs of the Barak Valley Parimal Suklabaidya and Kripanath Mallah, and other party leaders and workers. Nihar Ranjan claimed he would win the bye-election by a margin of minimum 60 thousand votes. “Actually I have no competitor in Dholai as the Congress has no organisational base and Amiyo Kanti Das is an independent candidate”, Nihar Ranjan added.

