BJP Fields Nilima Devi for Mangaldai, Retains Rajbongshi in Sipajhar for Assam Polls

Mangaldai: The BJP on Thursday ended weeks of speculation by announcing its candidates for two key assembly constituencies in Darrang district ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Nilima Devi for the Mangaldai Legislative Assembly Constituency and retained sitting MLA Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi for the Sipajhar LAC.

Also Read: BJP Brings in Former Congress Faces in Assam Candidate List