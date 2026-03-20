BJP Fields Nilima Devi for Mangaldai, Retains Rajbongshi in Sipajhar for Assam Polls

Mangaldai: The BJP on Thursday ended weeks of speculation by announcing its candidates for two key assembly constituencies in Darrang district ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.
The party has fielded Nilima Devi for the Mangaldai Legislative Assembly Constituency and retained sitting MLA Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi for the Sipajhar LAC.
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The BJP's choice of Nilima Devi for Mangaldai is particularly significant given the constituency's changed status.
Mangaldai was reserved for Scheduled Castes for nearly three decades but has now become a general, unreserved seat following the recent delimitation exercise.
Devi is a veteran BJP worker and currently serves as President of the Assam BJP Mahila Morcha, making her a familiar and influential figure within the party's women's wing.
Her nomination sets up a high-profile all-women contest in Mangaldai, as the Congress has already declared Rijumoni Talukdar — President of the Darrang District Congress Committee — as its candidate for the seat.
In the neighbouring Sipajhar LAC, the BJP has stayed with its incumbent, Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, who has held the seat since 2021.
Rajbongshi will face a challenge from the Congress candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia — a former BJP MLA himself — adding an interesting dimension to what is shaping up as a competitive contest in the constituency.