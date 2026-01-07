BJP holds executive meeting with focus on Assam Assembly poll preparations

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its executive committee meeting at the Dibrugarh District Library on Monday under the chairmanship of district President Dulal Bora. The meeting primarily focused on organizational strengthening and strategy planning for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal attended the meeting as the chief guest.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Assam Cabinet Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, MLAs Taranga Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, and Terash Gowalla. BJP state General Secretary Rituparna Baruah, district in-charge Tapan Kumar Gogoi, co-in-charge Lakhinath Tasa, and other senior party leaders were also present.

Chairpersons of various corporations and boards, heads of government institutions, Zilla Parishad representatives, office bearers from district, mandal and booth levels, elected representatives, as well as members of the party’s social media cell, media cell, and Information Technology Department participated in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam Government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He urged party workers to effectively communicate the achievements and welfare schemes of the government to the grassroots level and strengthen public outreach.

Cabinet Minister Prasanta Phukan, in his address, said that with limited time remaining before the Assembly election, the party needed to intensify its organizational activities. He stressed the importance of booth-level coordination, disciplined campaigning, and collective efforts to ensure electoral success.

The meeting also deliberated on election preparedness, organizational expansion, strengthening of booth committees, increasing youth and women participation, and the strategic use of social media in election campaigning. Party leaders called upon workers to remain united and proactive in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Also Read: Assam: BJP holds mandal executive meeting at Majbat Tea Estate