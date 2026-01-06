Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches BJP’s poll campaign with wall painting

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election campaign in Dibrugarh through wall painting activities. Near the Shani Temple at Thana Chariali, Sonowal painted the party’s election symbol, the lotus, on a wall while delivering the message ‘Vote for BJP for a Developed Assam.’

Addressing party workers, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, the government was working continuously for the all-round development of the state. He added that the pace of development in Assam would further accelerate in the coming days.

Meanwhile, similar wall painting programmes were also organized in the Rotary Road area of Dibrugarh, where Minister Prasanta Phukan, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and BJP State General Secretary Rituparna Baruah painted the BJP’s lotus symbol on walls.

A large number of BJP supporters participated, raising slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘BJP Zindabad,’ which echoed across the area.

Speaking to reporters, Prasanta Phukan stated that only a few days remained before the upcoming Assam Assembly election and that keeping this in view, the BJP had formally commenced its election campaign through wall paintings across the district. He said that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other senior BJP leaders were actively involved in the campaign, which would be taken forward at a larger scale by party workers.

Phukan further claimed that the NDA was preparing to secure victory in 103 Assembly constituencies in Assam. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that irrespective of how many senior leaders the party brought in, it would not be able to cross the electoral hurdle. He asserted that the people of Assam had chosen the path of development after witnessing the contrast between the Congress regime and the development during BJP rule. The event was also attended by Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra and BJP workers and supporters in large numbers.

