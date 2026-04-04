BJP Holds Rain-Defying Rally for Haflong ST Seat, Leaders Attack Congress Record in Dima Hasao

A major BJP election rally in support of candidate Rupali Langthasa for the 113-Haflong ST Assembly Constituency drew a large crowd at Umrangso on Friday — with supporters turning out in significant numbers despite heavy rainfall, in what the party is presenting as a show of strong public momentum ahead of polling day.
The event was attended by prominent regional leaders including Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa and BJP Dima Hasao District President Dhriti Thaosen, both of whom addressed the gathering.
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Both leaders used their addresses to sharply criticise previous Congress governments, alleging a prolonged period of neglect, unrest, and broken promises in the hill district.
They argued that the people of the Haflong constituency have long deserved better governance than what they received under Congress rule, and assured the crowd that the BJP remains committed to delivering tangible progress and lasting stability to the region.
The leaders also outlined the party's broader development agenda for Dima Hasao, framing the upcoming election as an opportunity for voters to choose a path of growth over the uncertainty of the past.
The willingness of large numbers of supporters to attend the rally through heavy rain has been noted by the party as a reflection of genuine public enthusiasm for the BJP's campaign in Haflong — a constituency that carries added significance given the broader Article 244(A) autonomy debate currently shaping political discourse across Dima Hasao.