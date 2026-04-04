BJP Holds Rain-Defying Rally for Haflong ST Seat, Leaders Attack Congress Record in Dima Hasao

Both leaders used their addresses to sharply criticise previous Congress governments, alleging a prolonged period of neglect, unrest, and broken promises in the hill district.

They argued that the people of the Haflong constituency have long deserved better governance than what they received under Congress rule, and assured the crowd that the BJP remains committed to delivering tangible progress and lasting stability to the region.

The leaders also outlined the party's broader development agenda for Dima Hasao, framing the upcoming election as an opportunity for voters to choose a path of growth over the uncertainty of the past.