A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A pall of gloom has descended over the greater East Nalbari region following the untimely demise of Chabin Kalita, a resident of Daluwa village under Ghograpar in Nalbari district. He was 41.

Kalita, an employee of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and the Secretary of the Ghograpar Mandal Committee of the BJP Kisan Morcha, breathed his last at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday at a private hospital in Guwahati. He had been undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment for the past few days.

Following the news of his demise, a large number of people, including members of the Nalbari District Kisan Morcha, Ghograpar Mandal BJP, Nalbari District BJP, and representatives of various organisations, gathered at his residence on Wednesday morning to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

At the time of his death, Kalita left behind his parents, wife, two young sons, a brother and other relatives, apart from friends and admirers.