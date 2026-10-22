Man killed in road accident at Daluwa village in Nalbari district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A 40-year-old daily wage worker, Bipul Kalita, was killed in a road accident at Daluwa village under Ghograpar revenue circle in Nalbari district on Monday night, amid Durga Puja celebrations.

According to reports, Kalita, the eldest son of late Madhab Kalita, was travelling along National Highway 27 when a speeding Kia Carnival (AS01ET9138) hit him. He was rushed to Nalbari Medical College & Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

The vehicle allegedly attempted to flee after the accident but was intercepted near Ghograpar Highway Chowk. Locals have demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family. Kalita’s untimely death has plunged the area into grief. He is survived by his wife, a young son, and a brother.