The political landscape of Assam witnessed a major consolidation today as counting drew to a close for the crucial Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election and assembly seats, sparking massive celebrations across the state.

"The BJP-led NDA has swept the by-elections, taking a major lead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat (where BJP's Devashish Sharma led by over 43,000 votes against AIUDF and Congress) and winning all five contested Assembly," a senior political analyst noted as official counting trends emerged from the Election Commission.

Devashish Sharma, a former IAS officer, secured a commanding position by polling over 92,000 votes, completely distancing AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and pushing Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora into a weak third place. Meanwhile, official state affairs moved forward in tandem with the democratic mandate.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported stable flood conditions across Upper Assam.

Additionally, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma formally inaugurated a regional governance workshop in Guwahati to enhance state administrative standards.