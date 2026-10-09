Nagaon Trends: BJP Outpaces AIUDF; Congress Fails to Make a Mark

NAGAON, ASSAM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devasish Sharma has established a commanding lead in the high-stakes Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11:30 AM, Sharma, a former IAS officer, secured 1,81,017 votes, widening his margin over his nearest rival to an impressive 75,248 votes.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal remains a distant second, polling 1,05,769 votes.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora has fallen significantly behind, languishing in third place with just 29,826 votes.

The seat, traditionally a Congress stronghold, fell vacant after former MP Pradyut Bordoloi switched to the BJP. Sharma’s surging numbers reflect the ruling party's strong ground resonance.

Reacting to the morning trends, a senior Assam BJP leader stated, "The electorate has completely rejected divisive politics and reposed their faith in our developmental agenda. Sharma's administrative legacy as the former Nagaon District Commissioner has clearly translated into massive public support."